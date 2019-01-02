Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The Kardashian-West clan just keeps on growing.

Kim K and Kayne are expecting their 4th child via surrogate according to US Weekly. Back in August, the magazine reported the couple had one embryo left, a male. The source tells Us, he’s due to arrive in early May.

The couple are already parents to 11th old Chicago, North, 5, and Saint, 3. Chicago was born via the same surrogate.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last October, Kim opened up to her friend Larsa Pippen about her future family plans. Apparently Kanye wants a total of seven kids. But, Kim K previously revealed her dream to have four children, telling E! News last year she couldn’t handle more than that.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting 4th Baby was originally published on 92q.com