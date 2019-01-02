CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting 4th Baby

7 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

The Kardashian-West clan just keeps on growing.

Kim K and Kayne are expecting their 4th child via surrogate according to US Weekly. Back in August, the magazine reported the couple had one embryo left, a male. The source tells Us, he’s due to arrive in early May.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The couple are already parents to 11th old Chicago, North, 5, and Saint, 3. Chicago was born via the same surrogate.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last October, Kim opened up to her friend Larsa Pippen about her future family plans. Apparently Kanye wants a total of seven kids. But, Kim K previously revealed her dream to have four children, telling E! News last year she couldn’t handle more than that.

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

1 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting 4th Baby was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close