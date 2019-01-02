The Wests are about to be parents — again!

The couple is reportedly expecting a fourth child, their second by surrogate and if the rumors are true, Kanye will have another boy in the house “something around May”.

Kardashian West, 38, had her last child, daughter Chicago by surrogate a little over a year ago. In the past she’s opened up about wanting “a big family” and she’s already a mother to three, North West, 5, Saint West 3 and baby Chicago.

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” Kim told friend Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year. “He wants, like, seven. He’s like, stuck on seven.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the rumors are true. Given that Kanye’s back on Twitter (and pledging allegiance to Trump), people are already suggesting baby names for the newest boy West.

RELATED: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo Left”: Next Baby Will Be A Boy

RELATED: Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Expecting Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9: