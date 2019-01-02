CLOSE
National
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

New year, new baby! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting again. 

According to US Weekly, KimYe’s fourth child is brewing in a surrogate. After using a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago, reports say they’re using their last embryo left to expand their beautiful family and it’s a boy!

Baby boy West is reportedly due in May.

The couple currently parent North (5), Saint (3) and Chicago (11-months).

Congrats!

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

