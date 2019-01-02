Say it ain’t so….Rumors are swirling that B2K could possibly be considering canceling over baby mama drama. For a little history, lead singer Omarion has been linked to Apryl Jones, they share two kids together, Megaa and A’mei. His fellow bandmate Lil Fizz has a child with Love and Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter. Omarion and Apryl called it quits after their second child and Moniece and Fizz haven’t been linked together in years. In fact Fizz has dated a few on his Love and Hip Hop cast mates over few seasons. Well according to Fizz’ baby mama Moniece she says he’s getting comfortable with Apryl. In fact the reality star took to social media to say that Fizz and Apryl are dating. Moniece and Apryl even took to social media to hash out there difference but there didn’t seem to be much resolve. Well now people are speculating that this drama is too close for home and that it might be cause friction between the band mates. This all happens on the eve of the anticipation for B2K’s first reunion on “The Millennium Tour,” that was set to kick off in March. To add insult to injury The Shaderoom found that Omarion doesn’t follow any of his band mates on social media currently. If you look at the post below you can see that it seems via social media that band doesn’t bang with each other that well cause it’s a mutual lack of following online.

We’ll see how this is pans out. The tour was slated to have Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins and Chingy along with B2K. If you want to know who’s the latest hollywood couple expecting baby number 4, make sure you listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Rumors of B2K Tour Being Canceled Because of Baby Mama Drama was originally published on 92q.com

