CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”

80 reads
Leave a comment
iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown’s been in the lab and he’s ready to show us what he’s been cooking up.

The singer took to Twitter Thursday to announce the release of a new song seemingly titled “Undecided.” A teaser video accompanying the tweet shows an animated child trying to choose between empathy, sacrifice, fear and love backed by a beat that samples Shanice’s 1991 hit, “I Love Your Smile.”

Chris is expected to spread out the release of the full single and video between today and tomorrow. But, check it out for now on Apple Music.

This would be CB’s first solo offering since 2017’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided” was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close