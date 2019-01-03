Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets To Get You Through The Rest Of The Week

Sometimes we just need a little mid-week motivation…even on Thursday. I mean, it’s MUCH harder to make it through the work week on like 2:30pm on a Thursday than any other day. There’s really nothing that makes the clock tick slower than knowing it’s almost Friday but not quite–and sometimes a good laugh is all we need to make the minutes pass a little more quickly.

If you frequent Twitter as much as everyone else on the Internet, you’re no stranger to how up and down the experience can be. Sometimes you log on and end up scrolling for (let’s be honest here) the better part of 3 hours because EVERYTHING. IS FUNNY. But other times, we aren’t so lucky. Other times–the times when you actually NEED some entertainment–when you’re bored out of your mind, waiting for the train or trying to find something to look at on your lunch break, there’s absolutely nothing that catches your interest.

But look no more, because we’ve compiled the most entertaining tweets on your timeline from today and included them here so you can get that laugh you need to make it through the rest of Thursday and hopefully Friday, too.

Let’s face it, there’s nothing that makes the time pass more easily than a good laugh, and hopefully, you’ll get a couple with these next few tweets…..

If your parents don’t tell everybody your business are they really your parents?

If you haven’t yet navigated your way through Black Mirror’s interactive Bandersnatch episode, you know exactly what you gotta do when you get home. Spoiler alert: Azealia Banks isn’t actually in it.

who got this bandersnatch ending? https://t.co/5nU07Vjp0q — Saint Alexander (@ralphalexandr) January 3, 2019

There’s probably nothing people tweet about more than relationships, and this tweet is as funny as it is accurate.

Women shooting their shot knowing they'll never miss because men are easy pic.twitter.com/xKoTHBYJ88 — 7 January.🍁 (@_Bongz_RM) January 2, 2019

If you’ve never used your lase $10 to buy something you absolutely do not need, we don’t relate on any level. But kudos on that self-control.

My last three brain cells when i want to buy something I don't need https://t.co/C3v8TcLBkI — IG: @Swaveyvic (@swaveyvicc) January 2, 2019

This whole Kanye versus Drake thing keeps heating up more and more every day…but unfortunately for Kanye, nobody in the Kar-Jenner family seems to be disowning the rapper like he might have hoped. At least Kanye’s wifey isn’t ACTUALLY there with her sisters.

YOUR SISTERS IS PRESSING PLAY, YOUR NIGGAS IS PRESSING PLAY,

YOUR WIFEY, YOUR WIFEY YOUR WIFEY. https://t.co/8nafgW0bfN — BOYNIECE SLAUGHTER👯‍♀️ (@joshhottness) January 2, 2019

Yeah, these aren’t burpees. Even those of us who’ve never done a burpee in their life know that these aren’t burpees.

I count 0 burpees https://t.co/mjcHbKlFwh — darwin (@itssDarwinn) January 2, 2019

If you’ve ever wanted to hide in your hoodie because your mom made a scene somewhere put your hands up. At what point to all moms reach the stage where they have no shame?

i be so embarrassed, like damn who raised u lmaoo https://t.co/gXvVdjU7ED — ᵇᵃᵇʸ ᵍ♡ (@germanndasavage) January 2, 2019

Ya know…sometimes it’s okay just to break-up, instead. But unfortunately for this guy, his wife might actually be leaving him and just wanted a little revenge.

When internet celebrities collide, the internet rejoices. It’s only right.

The 3 kings when they went to go visit Jesus Christ https://t.co/oApj3YlKEA — Jusset Pinto (@Jusset_pintooo) January 1, 2019

Have you EVER laughed out loud when you typed “lol?” It simply doesn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean we’re not all screaming on the inside.

Me quoting somebody's tweet with "Screaming! 😂😭" pic.twitter.com/6WTfGLgab5 — The Last 🔝 (@JUSLIKEMIKE863) January 2, 2019

This is just a good idea, point blank. I’m sure if anyone goes through with this we’ll hear all about it on–you guessed it–Twitter.

If you pay me $50 I'll show up to your funeral but stand really far away, holding a black umbrella regardless of the weather, so that people think you died with a dark and interesting secret. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 3, 2019

Watching a 14-year-old do literally anything makes me regret ever being 14.

i can’t believe i was ever 14 years old it just doesn’t seem like something i’d do — zander (@alezander) January 3, 2019

Sometimes you really don’t see it coming.

Me watching a show that’s literally called “a series of unfortunate events” *an unfortunate event happens Me: pic.twitter.com/zigUdUynPh — Marilyn (@marilynhtr) January 1, 2019

Now, this is just creepy. More song lyrics coming true for Kanye here, but let’s be honest, there’s no way this wasn’t even a little bit planned…right?

“My psychic told me she'll have a ass like Serena, Trina, Jennifer Lopez, four kids” https://t.co/dYt70du6lS — Shoshanna (@NalediSowazzz) January 2, 2019

This is the only right answer to the question.

3 days into the new year and things are going great…..I swear.

“how’s your 2019 so far?” me: pic.twitter.com/RBVaqaIdKc — j ø j ø 🎅🏻❄️ (@cloutboyjojoo) January 3, 2019

It’s almost impossible to complain about anything at Subway because you literally see it all in front of you as they make the food. But you have every right to complain about the $5 footlongs never actually being $5.

You literally watch them make your sandwich in front of you https://t.co/dHzqcKvLGV — Beyonce’s neo (@JB_Dior) January 2, 2019

The internet has a lot of dangerous opportunities, but meeting a chicken nugget shouldn’t be one of them.

If your child willingly goes to meet a chicken nugget, then that's just natural selection at this point lmao https://t.co/LlSIpvVM6C — 🇧🇧 (@BajanShvm) January 2, 2019

Seriously, open it.

open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/pwJRxX4KYa — Teddy (@MrTeddyTedster) August 6, 2017

