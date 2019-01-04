CLOSE
2 Chainz “Hot Wings,” Marvin Bagley III “Look At Me Now,” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.19

2 Chainz performs for some hangry customers and Marvin Bagley III tries his hand at a rap career. Today's Daily Visuals.

Hot wings are big business in the hood and whether you get em from your neighborhood Chinese spot or right off of Nicki Minaj’s neck (remember that?), everyone appreciates a well done wing.

2 Chainz rams that notion home in his visual for “Hot Wings” where the rapper that tends to rock way more than 2 chains finds himself inside American Deli where two shorties end up scrapping over an order of lemon pepper wings. Truth be told we don’t know what kind of wings they were but only an order of some lemon pepper wet would lead to that kind of hysteria.

Top NBA Rookie Marvin Bagley III meanwhile has become the latest player to try his hand at rapping and in his clip to “Look At Me Now” spits a positive message for the young generation wishing on a star. Is Shaquille O’Neal still the greatest baller/rapper in Hip-Hop history?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ann Marie featuring Osiris, Lil Keed, and more.

2 CHAINZ – “HOT WINGS”

MARVIN BAGLEY III – “LOOK AT ME NOW”

ANN MARIE FT. OSIRIS – “SECRET”

LIL KEED – “WATER BY G”

ROD WAVE – “YESSIR”

YOUNG PROPHIT FT. THE GENERAL – “DRIP ON ME”

