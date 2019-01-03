Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah & R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary is an emotional roller coaster that reveals the depths of R. Kelly’s perversion. But among the most shocking revelations, is the bounds of his relationship with late singer Aaliyah, who Kelly married in 1994. She was 15 at the time.
Jovante Cunningham, a former back-up dancer, who says she was and still is “protective” over Aaliyah, allegedly witnessed R. Kelly having sex with Aaliyah on a tour bus.
“We were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing,” Cunningham explained. “When the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.”
Jovante wouldn’t go into detail about what exactly she saw, but added, “Things that an adult should not be doing with a child.” She adds, “I can’t stress to you how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago.”
Aaliyah’s mother Diane Haughton dismissed Jovante’s claims in a statement released on Twitter.
Kelly’s lawyer issued a “scathing” cease and desist letter, TMZ reports. According to Lifetime’s rep, “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories” a.k.a they ain’t never scared.
Surviving R. Kelly will air as scheduled TONIGHT on Lifetime at 9pm.
RELATED STORIES:
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer To Family Whose Daughter Is Allegedly Being Held Captive By R. Kelly Speaks Out About New Song
R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit’ Song Is Unhealed Word Vomit We Just Don’t Want
18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday
18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday
1. Aaliyah's Legacy Lives OnSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Aaliyah & Dame DashSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Aaliyah & DiddySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Aaliyah & Halle BerrySource:Getty 4 of 18
5. AaliyahSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. AaliyahSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. AaliyahSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. AaliyahSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. AaliyahSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. AaliyahSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Aaliyah & MissySource:Getty 11 of 18
12. AaliyahSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. AaliyahSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. AaliyahSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. AaliyahSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. AaliyahSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. AaliyahSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. AaliyahSource:Getty 18 of 18
Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah & R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com