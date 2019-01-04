Atlanta Scammers Are Pretending To Be The Gwinnett Police

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, scammers are pretending to be police officers in order to steal your money. Gwinnett County police say someone is using real Gwinnett police names and badge numbers to threaten people with arrest if they don’t pay a ransom in bitcoin.

A victim called 911 in a panic telling the dispatcher her friend received a threaten call from supposed police officer saying if she didn’t pay a fine she would be arrested by Gwinnett County Police Sargent Jake Smith.

Sgt. Smith said he isn’t happy with criminals using his name to try to extort money from people and they are doing everything possible to find the scammer.

Police say if you receive any threats like this to please call them in.

