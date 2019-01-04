CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To “Handle” Eminem During Beef

5 reads
Leave a comment
Amir Khan Workout Session

Source: Jeff Gross / Getty

Now I’m no expert, but this sounds like Nick is snitchin’. Am I tripping?

What y’all think?

Via | HipHopDX

Nick Cannon sat down with VladTV where he was asked about Gucci Mane’s recent comments regarding Eminem. In an interview with Ricky Smiley last month, the East Atlanta Santa disputed Em’s title as the king of rap. 

The Wild N’ Out host previously had a contentious relationship with Slim Shady. In 2009, his then-wife Mariah Carey, who allegedly dated Em at one point, put out a diss track aimed at Shady called “Obsessed.” Cannon recalled a time when Gucci was ready to take care of things for him.

 

Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To “Handle” Eminem During Beef was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close