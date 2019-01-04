Now I’m no expert, but this sounds like Nick is snitchin’. Am I tripping?

What y’all think?

Via | HipHopDX

Nick Cannon sat down with VladTV where he was asked about Gucci Mane’s recent comments regarding Eminem. In an interview with Ricky Smiley last month, the East Atlanta Santa disputed Em’s title as the king of rap.

The Wild N’ Out host previously had a contentious relationship with Slim Shady. In 2009, his then-wife Mariah Carey, who allegedly dated Em at one point, put out a diss track aimed at Shady called “Obsessed.” Cannon recalled a time when Gucci was ready to take care of things for him.

Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To “Handle” Eminem During Beef was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: