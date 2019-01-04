The Rewind: Welp! It Doesn’t Look Like Tekashi Can Escape His Current Situation

Happy New Year! Global Grind is back with episode 24 of The Rewind, the very first episode of the year, and we’re doing what we always do — giving you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

Without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s episode.

This week DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius discuss Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest release, Dummy Boy. The debut album was originally slated to drop on November 23, 2018 but when Tekashi was arrested on a slew of felony charges, the release was postponed. However, the album ended up leaking on Tekashi’s website anyway and in a rush to offset the damage being done by the leak, Tekashi’s team released the album on November 27, 2018, four days after its initial release date.

Dummy Boy featured the tracks “Tati” featuring DJ Spinking, “Fefe” featuring Nicki Minaj, “Bebe” featuring Anuel AA and “Stoopid” featuring Bobby Shmurda. It debuted on the US Billboard 200 with 66,000 album-equivalent units, of which 10,000 were pure album sales. It’s still up for debate whether it was the number one album or if it was number two behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius weighed in on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut effort after giving it about a month to sink in. Did they think it was worth copping? For Landon, not at all. He completely hated the album. For DJ Franchise, it wasn’t too bad. Press play on the video above to see how our guys rate the new album.

This week, Franchise and Landon also discuss the new Jay Ellis film “Escape Room”, which hits theaters on January 4. The movie is about six strangers who travel to a mysterious building to take part in an escape room game where they’re asked to solve a series of puzzles to win $1 million. However, things become quite dangerous when what starts out as seemingly innocent fun soon turns into a living nightmare as each room becomes an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. Do you think Landon and Franchise were feeling the film? Press play to see what they said!

