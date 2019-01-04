Radio One Exclusives
Sparkle Calls In To Talk About “Surviving R. Kelly” [AUDIO]

The first two episodes of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries aired Thursday night on Lifetime. The docuseries features testimonies of women who have had romantic relationships with R. Kelly, stories of his childhood, and stories from people close to the R&B star.

Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards is an R&B singer and was R. Kelly’s protégé. He helped shape her career and they became close friends through. Sparkle called into The Morning Heat to talk about the series and how introducing her niece to R. Kelly affected her relationship with her family.

On the series, she Sparkle talks about R.Kelly’s behavior towards women and his need for control. She also shares how she introduced her niece to R. Kelly in hopes of him help launch her rap career. But later wished she never had.

The series continues tonight on Lifetime.

