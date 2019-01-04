“Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Listeners Weigh In On “Surviving R. Kelly”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Social media was buzzing all last night as the first part of “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered. People heard untold stories for the first time about the R&B singer and were shocked.

Some of the stories were about him marrying Aaliyah secretly, not allowing young girls he was seeing to eat and much more. During the show listeners weighed in on what they thought and how everything made them feel.

Moreover one listener spoke about the parents of some of these young girls and why they didn’t know what was happening. Others didn’t understand why the adults that knew what was going on didn’t report R. Kelly.

One caller even mentioned that she is R. Kelly’s number one fan and that everyone needs to leave him alone.

Lastly, Gary With Da Tea gave his thoughts and believes that if one White girl was involved in this situation the singer would’ve been arrested. Let us know your thoughts on “Surviving R. Kelly.”

