Pied Piper of Paperwork: R. Kelly Threatening To Sue Everybody Over Doc He Didn’t Watch

R. Kelly’s name is the equivalent of hot garbage after the airing of Lifetime’s 6-part documentary, Surviving R. Kelly. Despite reportedly not actually watching any of the doc, the R&B crooner is threatening to sue those involved.

Good luck with that.

Reports TMZ:

Sources in day-to-day contact with R. Kelly tell TMZ, the singer is “disgusted” by the series, which makes shocking allegations against him including sex with various underage girls, physical abuse and mind control. People interviewed say he’s running a sex cult.

The sources say R. Kelly views the series as a “vendetta” against him by producers and others who have hated him throughout his professional career.

We’re told R. Kelly’s team downloaded him on the various people who appeared on the show and he claims he doesn’t even know half of them. He claims the other half hate him for various personal and professional reasons.

We doubt the “I don’t even know her” defense would work in court. But then again, the crooner has gotten away with his alleged abuse for years.

Nevertheless, a source told TMZ, “He’s going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this.”

We also doubt that R’uh really has the coin to “sue everybody” now that the jig is up and those concerts keep getting canceled.

