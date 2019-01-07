CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pied Piper of Paperwork: R. Kelly Threatening To Sue Everybody Over Doc He Didn’t Watch

The 'Surviving R. Kelly' documentary has at least one guy who didn't like it.

35 reads
Leave a comment

Source: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) 25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Celebration Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California- 26.10.05 Featuring: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Oct 2005 Credit: David Livingston / WENN

R. Kelly’s name is the equivalent of hot garbage after the airing of Lifetime’s 6-part documentary, Surviving R. Kelly. Despite reportedly not actually watching any of the doc, the R&B crooner is threatening to sue those involved.

Good luck with that.

Reports TMZ:

Sources in day-to-day contact with R. Kelly tell TMZ, the singer is “disgusted” by the series, which makes shocking allegations against him including sex with various underage girls, physical abuse and mind control. People interviewed say he’s running a sex cult. 

The sources say R. Kelly views the series as a “vendetta” against him by producers and others who have hated him throughout his professional career.

We’re told R. Kelly’s team downloaded him on the various people who appeared on the show and he claims he doesn’t even know half of them. He claims the other half hate him for various personal and professional reasons.

We doubt the “I don’t even know her” defense would work in court. But then again, the crooner has gotten away with his alleged abuse for years.

Nevertheless, a source told TMZ,  “He’s going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this.”

We also doubt that R’uh really has the coin to “sue everybody” now that the jig is up and those concerts keep getting canceled.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Pied Piper of Paperwork: R. Kelly Threatening To Sue Everybody Over Doc He Didn’t Watch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close