Nobody is safe, it seems. After Drake and Lil Wayne both have their names tossed into scandal over the weekend following the ‘Surviving R Kelly’ Documentaries, now K Dot has to defend himself as well. Check this out.
Via | HotNewHipHop
The rapper had expressed support for the icon’s musical legacy.
In efforts to sustain R. Kelly’s musical legacy, and perhaps set a precedent of separating artists horrific behaviors from their art and avoiding lasting repercussions on their careers, Kendrick Lamar’s reps urged Spotify to retain the R&B icon’s music on its platform. They did so while threatening to pull his catalog from under their banner. Since Surviving R. Kelly has reignited society’s concern with how alleged predators are perceived, the sympathizers of the accused are also being scrutinized.
Kendrick Lamar Gets Dragged In “Surviving R. Kelly” Discussion was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com