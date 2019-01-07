CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nas “Cops Shot The Kid,” Pharoahe Monch “Yayo” & More | Daily Visuals 1.7.19

Nas paints an all too real picture and Pharoahe Monch uses motion pictures to tell his tale. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nas Kennedy Center Illmatic

Source: Annie Chen / A. Chen

This past summer Nas and Kanye had Queensbridge lit with the release of their collaborative effort Nasir and only seven months later we get a video for the album’s standout cut.

In the visuals to “Cops Shot The Kid,” Nas reminds the world of the harassment and killings that unarmed Black men suffer at the hands of police. Them Blue Lives Matter folk gonna be mad at this one.

Keeping it with Queens OG’s, Pharoahe Monch comes through with a new clip for “Yayo” which is comprised of some of your favorite movies clips and pop culture moments of the past few decades.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay, Dave East, Moneybagg Yo and Meet Sims Drop, Lil Pump, and more.

NAS – “COPS SHOT THE KID”

PHAROAHE MONCH – “YAYO”

DJ KAY SLAY, DAVE EAST, MONEYBAGG YO & MEET SIMS DROP – “HATER PROOF”

LIL PUMP – “BUTTERFLY DOORS”

BENNY BLANCO, CALVIN HARRIS & MIGUEL – “I FOUND YOU”

JAY CRITCH – “BROWN HAIR”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “WE DREAMIN”

Nas “Cops Shot The Kid,” Pharoahe Monch “Yayo” & More | Daily Visuals 1.7.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close