National
Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode Of “Surviving R. Kelly” Airs

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly” has been the talk over social media since the first episode aired last week. On the docuseries you heard from old friends, band mates and artists that R. Kelly worked with.

According to BET, Sparkle an R&B singer that sang “Be Careful” with R. Kelly spoke out about working with him. She revealed that she introduced her 14-year-old niece to R. Kelly, who was in a sex tape video with him.

Moreover after that happened she testified against him in court and her family turned their back on her.

She even mentioned that R. Kelly tried to pay her off to stay quiet, but when she testified she lost her music career.

Sparkle released a new song “We Are Ready” and wants the world to know how they will win against battles when it comes to men like R. Kelly.

She sings lyrics that say, “Said that we were weak long enough, but time is up/ We ain’t weak/ We have a voice and its loud, no we ain’t just figure it out/ When we come together we win we overcome battles, we fall, we’ll do it again/ And it’s never been an easy win, but we are ready.”

Listen to the full song and let us know your thoughts.

 

Black Twitter talks about “Surviving R. Kelly” below.

Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode Of “Surviving R. Kelly” Airs was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

