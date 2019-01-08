Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

R. Kelly continues to be a topic everyone wants to talk about and Jeff Johnson wanted to speak about it more. He mentioned that music means everything to R. Kelly and that every music streaming site should stop playing his music.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Moreover he feels like if that’s taken away from him then he won’t have anything left.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Johnson: “ I Was Offset”

Jeff also wanted to give props to everyone and anyone that helped fight for Cyntonia Brown. The other day it was announced that she will be granted clemency and be released from prison.

Lastly, Jeff gave a word on Jazmine Barnes killers being found.

See how Black Twitter went in on the “Surviving R. Kelly” story.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jeff Johnson On Why R. Kelly’s Music Needs To Be Shut Down On Music Streaming Sites & Thanks Everyone That Helped Cyntoia Brown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com