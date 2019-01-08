Nicki Minaj Threatens To Spill Meek Mill’s Secrets

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nicki Minaj is known to put her exes on blast and Meek Mill just might feel her wrath. A couple of months ago she spoke out about Safaree allegedly taking money from her as well as paying for his hairline.

Moreover, Nicki is currently in Australia and during her performance changed up the lines in her song. She rapped about Meek Mill and how if he doesn’t allegedly stop talking about her that she will expose him.

In other news, Tommie Lee is making headlines again. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is facing up to 54 years in prison on child abuse charges. The reality star allegedly went to her daughters school and hit her, but we will keep you posted on any updates.

