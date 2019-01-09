R&Flee: R. Kelly Accusers Believe R. Kelly May Leave Country Amid Investigations

The families of R. Kelly‘s alleged accusers are concerned that the criminal investigation in Georgia into the explosive allegations put forth by the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly will inspire the singer to flee the country. The family hopes that a charge will be levied against Kelly to keep him from leaving the United States with some of his alleged “sex cult” victims.

The Blast reports:

Sources connected to the alleged victims of R. Kelly tell The Blast there is a rumor circulating that the singer is preparing to leave the United States, and we are told Africa has been mentioned as one of the places he may seek solace.

We’re told families of the women in his alleged sex cult are worried if the girls travel out of the country with Kelly they may lose all hope of reconnecting. Our sources are hoping officials stop the singer ASAP, including charging him with a crime to possibly freeze his passport and keep him in the United States.

The Blast broke the story, the Fulton County District Attorney began investigating Kelly after the multitude of allegations made in the Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly.” We’re told the Chief Investigator has been in contact with the family of Joycelyn Savage, who has not spoken with her family in years. We’re told investigators have also made contact with R. Kelly’s camp.

As it stands, Kelly has yet to speak to the allegations since the documentary has aired.

Photo: Getty

