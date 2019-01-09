2018 was a rather quiet year for Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie what with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Cardi B taking all the straight outta New York headlines.

Looking to get back in the spotlight in 2019 the BX rapper dropped his latest project Hoodie SZN at the end of December and today comes through with the clip to “4 Min Convo” where A Boogie goes back and forth between being animated and live-action.

Janelle Monae meanwhile continues to paint the town red with her girls while dipping on drones in the visuals to the Zoe Kravitz assisted “Screwed.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YGTUT, Splurge, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “4 MIN CONVO (FAVORITE SONG)”

JANELLE MONAE FT. ZOE KRAVITZ – “SCREWED”

YGTUT – “GET IT”

DADDY LONG NECK & WIDE NECK – “NECKST BIG THING”

SPLURGE – “RACKS”

CITY DA KING FT. J SOLOW – “YOU GOT IT”

RAZ SIMONE – “FOREVER DON’T LAST”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “4 Min Convo,” Janelle Monae ft. Zoe Kravitz “Screwed” & More | Daily Visuals 1.8.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: