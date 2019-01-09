Imagine going to your nearby Target for a day of shopping in skincare and bedding and running into the one-and-only Beyoncé. Frequently spotted at the department store, the superstar seems to love a good discount purchase as much as any of us.

The mom of three was seen checking out the baby care aisle at a Target in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week. According to the fan account that captured the photos, Bey was actually shopping on her daughter Blue Ivy Carter‘s birthday.

Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019

Bey placed herself amongst common folk for the time being but didn’t look like your average buyer of course, rocking an orange jumpsuit with bishop sleeves that she paired with cat-eye shades. Everyday people weren’t the only ones excited to see Bey in the building—celebrity Target vendor Chrissy Teigen caught wind that the queen was running some errands at the department store and plugged her line of knives. “Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!,” she wrote.

Check out the photos, via @BeyLegion, up top and let us know if you look anything like that when you hit Target? If you say you do, you’re a whole lie.

Photo: Getty, Twitter

Beyoncé Seen Shopping At Target Again [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: