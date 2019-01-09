CLOSE
Gucci Honors Dapper Dan With Limited-Edition Book [Photos]

Can we get that Dapper Dan biopic though?

The 2018 Power Of Influence Awards

Dapper Dan continues to receive his long overdue praise. Gucci has now dedicated a book in his honor.

As spotted on Madam Noire, the Italian brand is releasing a printed work as a homage to the couturier creator. Titled Dapper Dan’s Harlem, the publication is a journey through the iconic neighborhood of Harlem, his atelier studio and the individuals who have commissioned his custom wears.

Shot by esteemed photographer Ari Marcopoulos the book is predominantly visuals taken during his time spent with Day. Featured are some of his closest friends and noted creatives including marketing guru Steve Stoute, media personality Bevy Smith, poet Cleo Wade, chef Marcus Samuelsson and more.

While Gucci has shown to be a true partner to famed tailor in the last two years luxury similar fashion houses put him out of business in the early 1990’s. Dap specialized in creating one of one street wear items that incorporated the logos and unique prints of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, MCM and more. His designs would become the signature look for Hip-Hop culture in the late 1980’s.

As a limited release Dapper Dan’s Harlem will not be sold online. Copies will only be available Gucci’s Florence, Italy and SoHo stores exclusively. You can view some photos from the book below.

