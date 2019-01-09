Gary’s Tea: Offset Allegedly Not Helping With Baby Kulture, Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Gifts She Gave To Her Daughter & More

| 01.09.19
Baby Kulture was allegedly sick and Cardi B is upset that Offset isn’t helping. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that he buys all these gifts, but isn’t a hands-on dad.

Headkrack mentioned that both the mother and father should be their for the child. We hope Offset isn’t just working on trying to get back Cardi B, but is also being a hands-on dad to Kulture.

In other news, Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for buying her baby daughter, Stormi an expensive gift. Stormi is almost a year old and owns a mini Louis Vuitton Bag.

Da Brat mentioned that Kylie can buy her daughter whatever she wants. Some think instead of buying expensive gifts for the baby she should be making donations to people that need it more.

See photos of Cardi B below!

[caption id="attachment_766495" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Splash News[/caption] It’s no secret, New York Fashion Week didn’t go as expected for rising star Cardi B. So, the “Be Careful” rapper is spending her time at Paris Fashion Week wisely. Check out the gallery to see her serve looks in the City of Love, alongside stars like Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, and more.

Gary’s Tea: Offset Allegedly Not Helping With Baby Kulture, Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Gifts She Gave To Her Daughter & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

