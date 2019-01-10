CLOSE
Chief Keef Drops $40K on Fine Art of 90’s Cartoon Characters…And Himself

Chief Keef seems to be all about the nostalgia of yesteryear...

Chief Keef is the proud father of nine children (yes, the same number of members of the Wu-Tang Clan) so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that he has an expensive art collection… of cartoon characters.

TMZ broke the story that the Chicago rapper invested more than $40,000 in 90’s cartoons inspired art to bless his children’s rooms with. According to TMZ Keef reached out to Idiot Box Art owners owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin this past weekend and wound up with 5 digits worth of art pieces of The Simpsons, Rugrats, Super Mario Bros, and The Smurfs amongst other characters.

All the works are made of hand-cut wood, covered with acrylic paint and finished with a coat of resin. The pieces range in size from 2 to 15 feet high.

But that’s not all, Chief apparently also commissioned that a few cartoon versions of himself be developed. Why? Because it’s every parents job to embarrass their kids with such things.

Check out the video below and don’t knock this aspect of Chief Keef’s parenting skills.

Chief Keef Drops $40K on Fine Art of 90’s Cartoon Characters…And Himself was originally published on hiphopwired.com

