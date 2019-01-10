Pot Politics: House Introduces Congressional Marijuana Bill H.R. 420

Given the rise of states approving medical and recreational marijuana, government regulation of the plant seems to be a natural next step. A bill that was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives could drastically change rules surrounding marijuana‘s controlled substances standing and have it be regulated similarly to alcohol.

The new bill filed in the House on Wednesday by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) is titled the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act. If passed, it would remove cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances Act.

“While the bill number may be a bit tongue in cheek, the issue is very serious. Our federal marijuana laws are outdated, out of touch and have negatively impacted countless lives,” Blumenauer said in a press release. “Congress cannot continue to be out of touch with a movement that a growing majority of Americans support. It’s time to end this senseless prohibition.”

The outlet points out the clever use of 420 in the congressional bill, which is a significant number in cannabis culture as most enthusiasts are well aware of.

The number has also been used in a legalization bill put forth in 2017 in New Hampshire and once before in California back in 2003.

