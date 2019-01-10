Super Bowl Breakfast Feb 2nd 8:00am

The NFL-sanctioned Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988, drawing sellout crowds to hear from some of sport’s biggest names. The Bart Starr Award, presented at the breakfast, honors Starr’s lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community. The winner of the Bart Starr Award is determined by NFL-player balloting at the end of the regular season, making it one of only two individual honors selected by the players themselves.

The event with take place at

265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Atrium Ballroom

This years speakers will be:

AKBAR GBAJABIAMILA

TONY DUNGY

ANTHONY MUNOZ

DAN REEVES

