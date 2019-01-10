Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become The Youngest Executive Producer In Hollywood History

Have you seen the new trailer for Little starring Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, and Issa Rae? The movie is a must-see.

From the producers of Girls Trip and Night School, Little is all set to hit a theatre near you on April 12. Bringing a new perspective to all the body-swap comedies floating around out there, “Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders,” the synopsis explains. “Hall, as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin, as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation.”

As for Issa, the Insecure star will play “Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line.”

Watch the official trailer below — aside from it looking like a hilarious movie to tune into, this film will make Marsai Martin the youngest executive producer in hollywood history.

During a visit to the set last Fall, BOSSIP got a chance to talk to Marsai about Little. She discussed coming up with the concept for the film at just 10 years old, being grateful, and more.

“I was talking to Daddy and Mommy about some of their favorite movies when they were growing up and one of mine was BIG with Tom Hanks,” Marsai told BOSSIP at the time. “So that’s really how the idea was brought out, that’s where it all started and we started brainstorming, to see how we could create a black girl magic situation.”

She continued, “At the Season 1 of black-ish, I think it was the season finale, dad went to Kenya like ‘Marsai has this dope idea.’ Kenya ended up liking it and right after was calling Will [Packer] like ‘Yo… Diane from black-ish has a dope idea.’ After that we had a meeting with him and James [Lopez] and after that he bought it and after that we went to Universal and they bought it and it wasn’t long before we shot it. I mean like, three years?”

“I’m very grateful and very honored that they were just like saying yes to this 10-year-old who just popped out with this blazer and all of these things,” Marsai added. “They could have said no but they actually believed in me and the story we wanted to tell.”

