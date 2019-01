This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially considering everything that’s gone down recently. Check this out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly is the most talked about piece of entertainment that isn’t connected to a superhero movie. The series essentially set up the imminent demise of R. Kelly’s legacy. Over 50 people spoke candidly about the mental, physical, and sexual abuse they endured or witnessed others live through when dealing with the legendary R&B star. In the wake of all the bad press and exposing stories, TMZ is reporting that Kells’ health has been declining.

READ MORE