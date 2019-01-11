Legal trouble seems to come with celebrity stardom. At least when it comes to the world of hip hop.
Anyway, I hope Cardi gets through this free and clear – her meteoric has been fun to watch. Hopefully she can navigate through these situations as gracefully as she’s handled making her singles
Via | HotNewHipHop
Walking onto the set of “Rhythm + Flow,” Cardi B was handed lawsuit papers over alleged fan beatdown.
Cardi B Served With Lawsuit Papers While Walking Onto Netflix Series Set was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com