This whole Robert Kelly situation is getting everybody jammed up!

Oh yeah, I’m calling him Robert from now on. But check this out!

When does 50 Cent not have time to troll?

The controversy surrounding the allegations against R. Kelly has sparked a wider conversation about sexual misconduct in the music industry. Earlier today, Nick Cannon released the latest episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class” with Dame Dash. The legendary music mogul was asked about the signing of Foxy Brown and her relationship with Jay-Z which he swiftly shut down. The exchange clearly amused 50 Cent who poked fun at Dame Dash over his response.

50 Cent Calls Dame Dash “A Real Sucker” For Trying To Get Jay-Z “Jammed Up” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

