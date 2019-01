Young Thug’s sisters Dolly White & HiDoraah just released their debut 6 track mixtape ‘Slimestas’ and are making a name for themselves. In a recent interview with The Progress Report, the 2 siblings open up about their poverty stricken childhood, Thug getting his big break in music, and everything in between!

Stream ‘Slimestas’: https://song.link/album/us/i/1448411300

