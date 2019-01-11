Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Juelz Santana and his girlfriend, Kimbella finally tied the knot! According to XXL, the two celebrated their wedding day with family, friends and celebrities like Lil’Kim, Remy Ma and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The rapper and Kimbella have been together for over a decade and he proposed to her in November during a Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Fed Prison For Gun & Drug Charges

Furthermore, Kimbella’s beautiful dress fit and looked stunning on her. We normally don’t see Juelz in a suit, but he looked dapper as well.

Lastly, Juelz was sentenced recently to 27 months in jail after running from TSA at Newark Liberty Airport after they found a gun as well as oxycodone pills in his bag.

Congratulations to Juelz and Kimbella!

See photos of Juelz Santana and Kimbella below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com