Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO]

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Juelz Santana and his girlfriend, Kimbella finally tied the knot! According to XXL, the two celebrated their wedding day with family, friends and celebrities like Lil’Kim, Remy Ma and more.

 

The rapper and Kimbella have been together for over a decade and he proposed to her in November during a Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Fed Prison For Gun &amp; Drug Charges

Furthermore, Kimbella’s beautiful dress fit and looked stunning on her. We normally don’t see Juelz in a suit, but he looked dapper as well.

Lastly, Juelz was sentenced recently to 27 months in jail after running from TSA at Newark Liberty Airport after they found a gun as well as oxycodone pills in his bag.

Congratulations to Juelz and Kimbella!

See photos of Juelz Santana and Kimbella below!

Juelz Santana and Kimbella are making the most of their remaining time together before the rapper goes to prison. The engaged couple recently released photos from their engagement shoot for magazine The B Collective. Kimbella is dolled up in a Pantora Bridal gown in the elegant images shot by Stanley Babb. She stepped out of the gown and lipped into a curve-hugging red gown by the Jessica Angel Collection. We’re currently watching Juelz and Kimbella’s strained romance on Love & Hip Hop. The Dipset rapper reportedly accepted a plea deal for a crime committed in March when he brought a loaded gun into Newark airport. An unprescribed bottle of Oxycodone was also found in his luggage. The Internet had a visceral reaction to Juelz’s proposal to Kimbella and many felt it was a desperate attempt by the rapper to lock his woman down prior to his sentencing. Despite the negativity surrounding their relationship, Kimbella is standing by his side. Check out their engagement photos, below:

