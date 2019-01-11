In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…Quick’s Vitamin was “success happens after you survive your mistakes.” Anyone who’s been successful has made several mistakes in their journey to the top. Quick stressed the importance of owning your mistakes and making sure that you move on the stay on the path of success. Life you want to hear the full vitmain watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Success Happens After You Survive Your Mistakes was originally published on 92q.com

