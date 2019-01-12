CLOSE
ATL
Home

Tired of Hearing Baby Shark? We Are Too! Here’s 2 Alternatives. #Streaming & #Government

0 reads
Leave a comment

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks or Mr. Brooks as his students call him, is changing the approach of education by utilizing familiar tunes and remixing them help his students learn. The latest edition is called “Government”. Take a look at this super creative music video, that infuses an amazing delivery over a familiar beat, and learn a little while you do!

 

This second pick for kid friendly music comes from social media super star @JessicaThePrankster (Gill Talent). She’s now diving onto the music scene and debuted a new song and dance combination called “Streaming”. This isn’t your regular music video, it’s more of a mini movie that mixes in her acting ability and comedic personality. We even got an appearance from her Mom and a few celebrities. Check it out!

#dadApproved , fatherhood , government , hiphop , jessica the prankster , learning , music , parenting , reec swiney , shivy brooks , Streaming , usic

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close