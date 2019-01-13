Missy Elliott Becomes First Woman Rapper Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Missy Elliott is a visionary who has and continues to shape music. She’s graced us with pivotal albums like Supa Dupa Fly, Under Construction, and The Cookbook and has penned songs for some of our favorite artists. Elliott—whose real name is Melissa Arnette Elliott—has hit a major career milestone. According to Entertainment Weekly, she will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The honor is historic, making her the first woman rapper to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the news outlet writes. She’s the third rapper to be inducted. Jermaine Dupri and Jay Z received the honor two years ago. Elliott is humbled by the accolade. “I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 “Song Writers Hall of Fame,” she posted on Twitter. “Also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING. I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”

Nile Rodgers, who serves as the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said that the honorees this year are some of the most impactful songwriters in music history. “The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song,” Rodgers said in a statement according to the news outlet. “That’s true now more than ever but it has always been about the song so I’m very proud that in my first year as Chairman of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time. The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives.”

Other individuals who were inducted with Elliott include Dallas Austin, Jack Tempchin, John Prine and Yusuf Islam. The induction ceremony is slated to take place in June.

