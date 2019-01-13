BossMoves: 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin To Become Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer In History

Marsai Martin—best known for her role on the hit show Black-ish—is going to hit a historic milestone in the entertainment industry. According to Pop Sugar, Martin is on track to become the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history.
Martin, 14, stars alongside actresses Regina Hall and Issa Rae in the film Little, the news outlet writes. Aside from playing a lead role in the film, she led behind the camera as well; serving as executive producer for the project. When the film is released in the spring, she will be named the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history.
The film Little is inspired by the 1988 movie Big that starred Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia. In the film, Regina Hall’s character transforms into her 13-year-old self and has to go through childhood all over again. Martin started pitching the film when she was only 11-years-old. She took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans this week.
Little is directed by Tina Gordon and written by Black screenwriter Tracy Oliver. The cast and crew of this film are the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. Will Packer, James Lopez, Kenya Barris also served as producers for the project. “I was very comfortable [on set] because they were my people,” Martin said in an interview with Essence. “Working on a bunch of sets, you kind of don’t see that often. The more comfortable you are, the more confident you are — in how you say your lines or how you perform in a certain scene because you’re working with great people, who will watch over you and won’t let you down.”
Martin also added that she hopes this milestone will inspire other young Black filmmakers and creatives to push their dreams forward. The film is slated to make its debut in theaters on April 12.
