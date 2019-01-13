CLOSE
Big Boi To Join Travis Scott, Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Michael Vick Charity Shoe Giveaway

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After all the controversy about there not being any kind of Atlanta hip-hop involved with the Super Bowl Halftime show, Maroon 5 confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that Big Boi of OutKast is set to join them and Travis Scott on February 3rd.

Daddy Fat Sacks’ inclusion is a no brainer as he’s not only one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a mic, he’s one of the pioneers of Atlanta hip-hop, period. For 25 years as a member of OutKast and on the solo tip, Big Boi has repped Atlanta to the fullest.

Of course, a few people reacted favorably to the news:

Here’s us hoping for at least an OutKast spot — but that would involve convincing André 3000 and that may be something totally different.

RELATED: Travis Scott Joins Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show

 

Big Boi To Join Travis Scott, Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com

