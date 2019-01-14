Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac Couples

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Some romances just aren’t written in the stars. Literally. Celebrity astrologists for Bustle , Kristin West and Skye Alexander, reveal the zodiac couples that are destined to have the worst relationships. Of course, compatibility ultimately falls on a couple’s ability to manage each other’s differences and make compromises–but these zodiac signs have fundamental issues that are prone to cause disaster.

Aries & Scorpio

According to astrologists, this pairing spells drama.

“They’re both heavily influenced by Mars, the planet of conflict,” West says.

“Aries is very straightforward while Scorpio tends to keep things hidden or in reserve,” West says. “Over time, it can even lead to trust issues, especially since both signs may find themselves attracted to others. Inciting jealousy could be a big issue for this coupling as well,” West says.

Taurus & Sagittarius

These two clash where stability meets wild.

“Taurus folks tend to be homebodies who enjoy stability and creature comforts, whereas Sagittarians are wanderers and adventurers,” Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, told Bustle.

Leo & Capricorn

This couple battles with resentment and jealousy.

“Leo, ruled by the sun, “likes to be recognized as the leader, but Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is a workaholic [and] likes to pay their dues and put in their time,” West said to Bustle.

“Both want to be ‘on top’ but Capricorn often feels like Leo hasn’t earned it or that Leo’s dazzling personality sometimes gives them an unfair advantage — all flash and no substance.”

Cancer & Aquarius

This couple’s fundamental values compete with each other.

“Cancer people are traditionalists, who find security in the status-quo,” Alexander told Bustle.

“Aquarians are free spirits, who look to the future.”

