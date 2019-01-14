QuickSilva Pops Off On Donald Trump Over Government Shutdown

Entertainment News
| 01.14.19
We’re used to the heat served daily on The QuickSilva Show. But, on Monday, tempers flared when QuickSilva had some choice words for President Donald Trump.

With almost a month into this government shutdown, federal workers who have been working without pay are walking off the job. It’s something Quick said puts our country at risk.

Press play above to hear his full remarks.

QuickSilva Pops Off On Donald Trump Over Government Shutdown

