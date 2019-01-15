CLOSE
Future’s “The WIZRD” Tracklist Includes Travis Scott, Young Thug & Gunna

I feel like it’s going to be a comeback year of sorts for Future Hendrix – so check out this update about his first 2019 project.

Via | HipHopDX

Future has unveiled the tracklist for The WIZRD album, which is scheduled to drop on Friday (January 18).

The Freebandz leader’s upcoming LP will feature 20 tracks with a relatively small amount of features. Travis Scott, Young Thug and Gunna are the only guests set to appear on Future’s highly anticipated project.

Check out Future’s The WIZRD tracklist below.

Future's "The WIZRD" Tracklist Includes Travis Scott, Young Thug & Gunna was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

