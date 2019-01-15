Future’s “The WIZRD” Tracklist Includes Travis Scott, Young Thug & Gunna

I feel like it’s going to be a comeback year of sorts for Future Hendrix – so check out this update about his first 2019 project.

Via | HipHopDX

Future has unveiled the tracklist for The WIZRD album, which is scheduled to drop on Friday (January 18).

The Freebandz leader’s upcoming LP will feature 20 tracks with a relatively small amount of features. Travis Scott, Young Thug and Gunna are the only guests set to appear on Future’s highly anticipated project.

Check out Future’s The WIZRD tracklist below.

