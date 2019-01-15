CLOSE
Netflix Raising Its Prices…Again

Netflix Log

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Hot the heels of news that Netflix could soon be able to crackdown on password-sharing, the streaming service has announced its raising its prices in the United States once again.

It comes as Netflix invests heavily in new programs. All three of the company’s plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.
Source: CNN

