CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim K. Confirms She & ‘Ye Expecting Baby Boy Due “Sometime Soon”

Congratulations to the Wests.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats are in order for the West family as Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together, by way of surrogate. We’d already heard the rumors, but Kim K. confirmed them this week when she and her sisters stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In the clip above, Kim says she and ‘Ye are in fact working on another child, adding it’s a baby boy due “sometime soon.” The proud mama didn’t mind confirming because the info was already out there after she got drunk at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party and spilled the beans.”I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she explained.

Watch up top and get excited for another adorable West baby.

Photo: WENN

Kim K. Confirms She & ‘Ye Expecting Baby Boy Due “Sometime Soon” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close