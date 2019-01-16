Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Amber Rose at one point was stripping on the pole to get money, but she recently opened up about some other jobs she had in the past. During an interview she admitted that she tried to sell crack at one point.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned he wouldn’t want the entertainer living in his neighborhood, but we must all know that she’s evolved over time.

SEE ALSO: Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’ For Pay

In other news, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian joined Andy Cohen in the clubhouse to spill some tea. While there Kim spoke about having a baby boy soon via surrogate, but also shaded her sister.

While playing a game on the show she spoke about and mentioned that to the public you look like an idiot when you stay with a man that openly cheated on you. Khloe didn’t really say much about it and just laughed it off.

Lastly, Rihanna is suing her dad after he tried to use the Fenty trademark to make money for several shows. Reports state that he’s been sent letters from lawyers about trying to use Fenty and it looks like Rihanna is tired of her estranged father.

See photos of Amber Rose below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gary’s Tea: Amber Rose Admits To Trying To Sell Crack, Kim Kardashian Shades Khloe Kardashian & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com