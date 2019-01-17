CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Cardi B Weighs In On The Government Shutdown: “This Sh*t Is Really Serious!” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In case you were wondering, yes — the government shutdown is still going on. And even though she may not be a politician, Cardi B is still aware of what’s going on.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

She informed her 38 million followers on Instagram that Donald Trump ordered thousands back to work at their government jobs without pay. She even has a counter for those who say, “but what about when Barack Obama shut down the government for 17 days when he was President?” Well, Cardi reminded folks that the 2013 shutdown was due to the Republican majority in the House of Representatives attempting to get Democratic President Barack Obama to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“They did that for health care! So your grandma can check her blood pressure and you b*tches can check ya’ll p*ssies at the gynecologist with no motherf**kin’ problem!” Cardi said. She added, “This sh*t is really f*cking serious. Over a f*cking wall. I feel like we need to take some action. This is crazy and I really feel bad that these people got to go to work to not get f*cking paid.”

Pretty sure the “woke” class is going to stan Cardi’s message here. The shutdown has affected Houston since Sunday, particularly at IAH where Terminal B is currently shut down due to a shortage of TSA workers to work the terminal. At this point, we’re nearing almost a month into the shutdown with no end in sight.

RELATED: City Girls And Cardi B’s “Twerk” Video Is Here (And It’s NSFW As Can Be) [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Madd Hatta Morning Show: Cardi B Sells Out Her RodeoHouston Show + BeatKing Reacts

RELATED: All The Local Businesses Offering Free Food To Furloughed, Unpaid Federal Workers

Cardi B Weighs In On The Government Shutdown: “This Sh*t Is Really Serious!” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close