CLOSE
National
HomeNational

City Girls Drop Explosive “Twerk” Video Featuring Cardi B [NSFW]

10 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

white out 2018 city girls yung miami

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

In the words of Bernie Mac in Friday: Lawd have mercy!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

City Girls and Cardi B have released the explosive video for their collab on Twerk,” a song from City Girls’ Girl Code EP. It’s everything the title suggests: booty bouncing everywhere, but with a cool safari theme that places them in nature on a hunt to find the world’s greatest twerker.

The rappers challenged women from all over the world to twerk for a chance to win $25,000 and selected 25 to compete in Miami.

Animal print body paint help take the video to the next level in the visual that’s said to have caused Cardi B to miss her court date in New York City a couple months ago. Take a look below and tell us whether or not you think it was worth the trouble:

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]

49 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]

City Girls Drop Explosive “Twerk” Video Featuring Cardi B [NSFW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close