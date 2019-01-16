Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football Team A Better Meal Than Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Social media still can’t get over the fact that President Donald Trump fed the championship football team the Clemson Tigers McDonald’s for their victory. While there he also made mention that the fast food was good American food.

Many were disgusted at the fact that he fed the championship team that kind of food and believe the players deserved better. Following that visit to the White House, Quavo and others have mentioned that they want to show the players more respect and feed them a better meal.

I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED

YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME

Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS

The Stir Fry Way! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 15, 2019

According to Huffington Post, Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan announced on “Good Morning America,” that he wants to buy the team a lobster dinner.

He said, “We gonna take care of you. We gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Strahan wants the team to make it to New York City and enjoy themselves and we hope they decide to.

