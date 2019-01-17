Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Is Getting Married, Lauren Sánchez Dating Rap Sheet Is Pulled Out & More

National
| 01.17.19
Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni recently announced that she’s getting married and is really happy. Gary With Da Tea is reporting she’s inviting her daughter and would love to have her grandkids there.

Allegedly, Tokyo is marrying a White guy and we wish her the best of luck.

In other news, the President and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos recently announced he was getting a divorce after people found out he was secretly dating, Lauren Sanchez. She is an Emmy Award winning journalist that has dated several people in the industry.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned she’s dated Derrick Fisher, NFL player, Anthony Miller and an old boo of Eva’s.

