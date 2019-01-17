5 Things We Learned After Watching ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ Reveal Event

It’s pretty safe to say since its big reveal back in December last year, Mortal Kombat 11 is one of if not the most anticipated game of 2019. Today during the games reveal event in Los Angeles we learned even more about the 11th game in the iconic video game franchise.

Mortal Kombat 11: The Reveal – THIS LIVE STREAM MAY INCLUDE CONTENT INAPPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN https://t.co/ia3MaLSXbm — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 17, 2019

We are still a ways away from Mortal Kombat 11’s April 23 launch on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC but today’s reveal event gave us a healthy idea of what to look forward to when the game finally arrives. Guests and fans streaming all over the world got a glimpse of Mortal Kombat 11’s new game engine in action, new characters, the story, character customization and more.

Here is what we learned from after watching the reveal event.

The New Graphics Engine

If you thought Mortal Kombat X was the ceiling for the franchise graphically, you were dead wrong. After viewing Mortal Kombat 11’s reveal trailer, it’s clear that the vicious fades, bone-crushing action, level design, and character detail takes the game to another level. Thanks to the improvements in graphics and gameplay we can now customize the characters more than ever before down to the slightest detail like changing Scorpion’s spear.

With Mortal Kombat 11 the goal is to make the player feel as if they are in the arena up close experiencing the action in real life. Based on the gameplay reveal trailer below mission accomplished.

