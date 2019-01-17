Former Roc-A-Fella Affiliate Choke No Joke Claims Dame Dash Tried To Steal Beyoncé from Jay-Z

It’s funny how certain situations that unfold in the present can cast past circumstances that were overlooked in a brand new light. With the recent drama that Dame Dash caused when he tried to throw Jay-Z’s reputation under the bus, this has become the current situation.

In a recently unearthed video, former Roc-A-Fella in-house videographer Choke No Joke actually corroborated Funk Master Flex’s allegation that Dame Dash tried to steal Beyoncé from Jay-Z during an interview with Star. When asked by the OG radio personality if something ever happened between Dame Dash and Beyoncé, Choke confirmed that Dame indeed tried to get it popping with Bey behind Jay’s back, but ultimately nothing happened.

“Yup. mean nothing happened like he kissed or sexed her. Did he try to holler at her? Yeah. That’s the same thing he did with Aaliyah, but Aaliyah fell for it. He also wasn’t gonna violate Jay like that. I mean we all know there was a point at Roc-A-Fella where Dame was not allowed around Beyoncé. Anybody that worked there at that time knew that Dame was not allowed around f*ckin’ Beyoncé ‘cause he was a creep.” Word? Was Dame the OG leader of the Creep Squad whose membership includes many of Love & Hip Hop‘s cast members? Probably not but still this doesn’t put him the best of lights regardless of how bad his relationship with Jay might’ve been at the time.

But before everyone goes judging our dearly departed Aaliyah for walking out on Jay for his business partner, Choke feels that even though Dame went behind Jay’s back to holla at her, “the only reason Aaliyah may have went for it is cause Jay wouldn’t be public with her cause he was tryin’ to keep that sh*t private.”

That makes sense. It’s cold but Jay never claimed to be the warmest person alive when it came to relationships.

